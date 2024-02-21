Sign up
Previous
Photo 1118
Palm Frond
Flash of Red February - negative spice.
I am not sure how the one little strip of the palm frond came to be bent like that.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1118
photos
141
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th February 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
leaf
,
palm
,
snapseed
,
for2024
