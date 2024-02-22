Previous
The End of the Tunnel by njmom3
The End of the Tunnel

Flash of Red February - negative space or is it? Not sure because there is such a strong leading line.

This tunnel connects two sections of a conservatory. It it metal & lit with lights that change colors & look to be coming down the hallway.
