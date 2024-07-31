Sign up
Photo 1308
Ceiling
Ballroom ceiling at a local wedding venue.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
5
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
1315
photos
139
followers
165
following
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2024 7:31pm
iphone
,
ceiling
,
hall
,
dome
,
snapseed
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful painterly effect
August 11th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That’s a fancy bathroom! Nice
August 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
That's a lovely shot. the pov is prefect. Fav
August 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 11th, 2024
Nada
ace
@ankers70
No effects of the photo. Lovely painted ceiling.
August 11th, 2024
