Ceiling by njmom3
Ceiling

Ballroom ceiling at a local wedding venue.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Suzanne ace
Wonderful painterly effect
August 11th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That’s a fancy bathroom! Nice
August 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
That's a lovely shot. the pov is prefect. Fav
August 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 11th, 2024  
Nada ace
@ankers70 No effects of the photo. Lovely painted ceiling.
August 11th, 2024  
