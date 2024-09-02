Previous
About to Flower? by njmom3
Photo 1341

About to Flower?

Or done flowering?

I am not sure.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
George ace
They look dead and done to me.
October 29th, 2024  
