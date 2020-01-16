Previous
when things get silly... by northy
Photo 2898

when things get silly...

being short on time this evening i decided to do a quick wonder around the house with the macro lens in search of a suitable "what is it" subject... i think this may be very easy to guess, but i quite liked how the light came out on it, so it's what i'm posting...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42972/new-macro-challenge-can-you-guess

the silly part is that after aiming for a quick shot i just spent the last 20+ minutes tidying the thingy up in photoshop... sigh...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
793% complete

