Photo 2898
when things get silly...
being short on time this evening i decided to do a quick wonder around the house with the macro lens in search of a suitable "what is it" subject... i think this may be very easy to guess, but i quite liked how the light came out on it, so it's what i'm posting...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42972/new-macro-challenge-can-you-guess
the silly part is that after aiming for a quick shot i just spent the last 20+ minutes tidying the thingy up in photoshop... sigh...
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
macro
macro-guess
