Photo 3098
what does the fox say?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofNR_WkoCE
this fox is black, although it is of the same family as the red fox... go figure... but i promise you - he's black (with a white bob on his tail) 😊
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6
1
2
365
E-M5MarkIII
3rd August 2020 7:52am
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
fox
,
northy-soundtrack
,
apaug20
,
songtitle-65
Beau
ace
Beautiful. Amazing capture.
August 3rd, 2020
