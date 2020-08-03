Previous
what does the fox say? by northy
Photo 3098

what does the fox say?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofNR_WkoCE

this fox is black, although it is of the same family as the red fox... go figure... but i promise you - he's black (with a white bob on his tail) 😊
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

Beau ace
Beautiful. Amazing capture.
August 3rd, 2020  
