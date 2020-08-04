Sign up
Photo 3099
Toronto ICM
taken over the weekend... i'm not entirely certain this works... was trying to find the right balance between motion, blurism, and wanting the scene to be recognizable...
anyhoo... it is what it is... moving on...
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3967
photos
404
followers
51
following
849% complete
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
581
3096
582
3097
3098
583
584
3099
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st August 2020 6:02am
lake
,
toronto
,
theme-movement
,
cityscape
,
cntower
,
lake ontario
,
icm
,
cn tower
