Toronto ICM by northy
Photo 3099

Toronto ICM

taken over the weekend... i'm not entirely certain this works... was trying to find the right balance between motion, blurism, and wanting the scene to be recognizable...

anyhoo... it is what it is... moving on...
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
