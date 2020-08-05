Previous
Next
bye bye blackbird by northy
Photo 3100

bye bye blackbird

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqLF-_9pjnY

to be perfectly honest, this picture is here because of the bokeh... not the bird...

also, i can't seem to find a rendition of the song that i remember from when i was little... which was more of a dirge than anything else... this one was the closest of the few i listened to...
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise