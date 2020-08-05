Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3100
bye bye blackbird
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqLF-_9pjnY
to be perfectly honest, this picture is here because of the bokeh... not the bird...
also, i can't seem to find a rendition of the song that i remember from when i was little... which was more of a dirge than anything else... this one was the closest of the few i listened to...
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3969
photos
404
followers
51
following
849% complete
View this month »
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
Latest from all albums
582
3097
3098
583
584
3099
585
3100
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st August 2020 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bokeh
,
blackbird
,
red winged blackbird
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-65
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close