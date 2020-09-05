Sign up
Photo 3131
SOOC toronto framed
for the nifty fifty sooc thing... and also the b&w challenge of natural framing...
figured out this morning that there are "level" indicators on my camera that are meant to help one get a level horizon... duh...
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4032
photos
399
followers
51
following
857% complete
Brigette
ace
During March lockdown i watched some Nikon tutorials and learned things about my flash that i suspect the rest of the universe already knows. Lovely SOOC
September 5th, 2020
