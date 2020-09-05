Previous
SOOC toronto framed by northy
SOOC toronto framed

for the nifty fifty sooc thing... and also the b&w challenge of natural framing...

figured out this morning that there are "level" indicators on my camera that are meant to help one get a level horizon... duh...
☠northy

Brigette ace
During March lockdown i watched some Nikon tutorials and learned things about my flash that i suspect the rest of the universe already knows. Lovely SOOC
September 5th, 2020  
