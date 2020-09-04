Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3130
SOOC pinecone
no pure white... no pure black... GRUMPY!!!!!
(I'm sure i'll get over it)
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4029
photos
398
followers
51
following
857% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th September 2020 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lines
,
sooc
,
pinecone
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
northy-sooc2020
,
grrrrrrrr
