Photo 4397
He can’t seem to help himself
Attention hog!
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
2
4
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5577
photos
304
followers
43
following
Tags
clouds
,
duck
,
fang
,
photobomb
,
just-ducky
,
30-shots2024
,
30-shots2024-northy
Islandgirl
ace
Cute!
April 13th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Haha....Love it!
April 13th, 2024
