Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4478
Tea time!
Think this is what i will go with for the 52frames prompt “shape with light”
I don’t usually use a portrait orientation, but i framed it badly in camera and would need to play in PS to make landscape work…. So here we are!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5674
photos
293
followers
42
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
Latest from all albums
10
11
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
21st July 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
cups
,
low-key
,
52frames-2024-northy
Mark St Clair
ace
Love your play with the shadows!
July 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh this is amazing
July 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close