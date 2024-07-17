Previous
The occasional flower… by northy
The occasional flower…

I rarely do flower shots, but generally do take some time when at the cottage to play with the macro and daisies covered in dew are good for practice 🙃
17th July 2024

northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Brigette ace
such nice crisp whites
July 18th, 2024  
