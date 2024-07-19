Sign up
Photo 4476
Roots
Only…. I see a giant bird claw and i can’t unsee it… 🙄
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5673
photos
293
followers
42
following
1226% complete
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4472
10
11
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
14th July 2024 11:53am
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
trees
,
forest
,
algonquin-park
,
northy-cottage
Keren
Very nice great idea with the Black & White
July 20th, 2024
