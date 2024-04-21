Previous
do your homework and pick up your room! by northy
do your homework and pick up your room!

parents!!!! am i right?

the prompt on 52Frames this week is anthropomorphism... which i think is something i do all the time... but whatevs...

several forks and a couple of spoons were harmed in the making of this shot... mea culpa!
JackieR ace
Hi. We're partnered this week. Could you do a "madescent" image. The tag pigword might help you?

I love your Google eyed cutlery
April 21st, 2024  
