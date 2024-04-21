Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 858
do your homework and pick up your room!
parents!!!! am i right?
the prompt on 52Frames this week is anthropomorphism... which i think is something i do all the time... but whatevs...
several forks and a couple of spoons were harmed in the making of this shot... mea culpa!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5585
photos
303
followers
43
following
235% complete
View this month »
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
Latest from all albums
4397
4398
856
4400
857
4402
4403
858
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
21st April 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spoon
,
fork
,
anthropomorphism
,
google-eyes
,
northy-fork
,
52frames-2024-northy
,
forkery
JackieR
ace
Hi. We're partnered this week. Could you do a "madescent" image. The tag pigword might help you?
I love your Google eyed cutlery
April 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love your Google eyed cutlery