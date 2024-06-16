Sign up
Previous
Photo 860
Another piece of me
https://youtu.be/8vwHQNQ88cM?si=9GK6tvWD4_s3udEB
For my push challenge set by Kali which is to shoot something crossing a line…. I guess this is more about a line crossing something than the other way about, but it’s all I’ve got soooooooo….
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
reflection
,
line
,
selfie
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
northy-soundtrack
,
northy-travelogue
,
get-pushed-619
☠northy
ace
@kali66
- not really what i think you had in mind (at least, not what i had been envisioning since you posted the challenge) but things got away from me between work and travel and this is all that occurred to me this morning as we were packing up from the hotel…
June 16th, 2024
