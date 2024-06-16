Previous
Another piece of me by northy
Another piece of me

https://youtu.be/8vwHQNQ88cM?si=9GK6tvWD4_s3udEB

For my push challenge set by Kali which is to shoot something crossing a line…. I guess this is more about a line crossing something than the other way about, but it’s all I’ve got soooooooo….
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
@kali66 - not really what i think you had in mind (at least, not what i had been envisioning since you posted the challenge) but things got away from me between work and travel and this is all that occurred to me this morning as we were packing up from the hotel…
June 16th, 2024  
