Have a seat…. Drink some wine! by northy
Have a seat…. Drink some wine!

Another from the narrow streets of Barcelona… i liked the waiting stools…. It also occurs to me that this might qualify for the b&w challenge of minimal furniture…. Although perhaps not quite so minimal as intended….
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous light!
June 22nd, 2024  
