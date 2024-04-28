Previous
union station (etsooi style) by northy
Photo 859

union station (etsooi style)

this week on 52F the prompt is "leading lines"... i had seen something edited like this on instagram (can't recall who the photog was 😔) and wanted to give it a go...

taken at union station with the wide angle... added a ton of vertical motion blur in PS and then played with layers and masks to bring out the humans...
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
235% complete

Andy Oz ace
Even with your description I think it would be beyond my processing skills, but it looks fantastic!
April 28th, 2024  
