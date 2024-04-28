Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 859
union station (etsooi style)
this week on 52F the prompt is "leading lines"... i had seen something edited like this on instagram (can't recall who the photog was 😔) and wanted to give it a go...
taken at union station with the wide angle... added a ton of vertical motion blur in PS and then played with layers and masks to bring out the humans...
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5589
photos
300
followers
43
following
235% complete
View this month »
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Latest from all albums
857
4402
4403
858
4404
4405
4406
859
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
28th April 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion blur
,
union station
,
motion-blur
,
human element
,
etsooi
,
union-station
,
etsooi-158
,
52frames-2024-northy
,
human-element
Andy Oz
ace
Even with your description I think it would be beyond my processing skills, but it looks fantastic!
April 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close