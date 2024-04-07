Previous
on the ceiling... by northy
on the ceiling...

don't look up!

ok - this didn't work out as well as i'd hoped but i haven't the energy to take another run at it... this is for my push challenge set by @emrob who asked me to turn perspective on its head... make the ceiling the floor...
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

☠northy

☠northy ace
@emrob - thanks for this challenge... i might have to give this a go again!
April 8th, 2024  
