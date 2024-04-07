Sign up
Previous
Photo 855
on the ceiling...
don't look up!
ok - this didn't work out as well as i'd hoped but i haven't the energy to take another run at it... this is for my push challenge set by
@emrob
who asked me to turn perspective on its head... make the ceiling the floor...
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
Tags
selfie
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
selfie with a mask
,
rabbit mask
,
get-pushed-609
,
rabbit-mask
☠northy
ace
@emrob
- thanks for this challenge... i might have to give this a go again!
April 8th, 2024
