Photo 4402
Not Jane
I've been trying for this shot since the first week in April… and someone is always sitting in "my" bench… the one i need to sit in so i have this vantage point…. Anyhoo…. Finally got a shot 🥴
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
bench
,
fang
,
not-jane
,
human-element
,
just-ducky
,
30-shots2024
,
30-shots2024-northy
