Photo 852
De-Fence!!!!!!!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th February 2024 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
patagonia
,
fence-post
,
northy-travelogue
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Very cool. I love the way the shape of that pole seems to be echoed in the clouds.
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 24th, 2024
