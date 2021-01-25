Sign up
Photo 3273
rear view mirror...
a bit of serendipity from when i was leaving the waterfront on Saturday morning... the tree was in front of me while the couple were reflected in the rear view mirror...
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4218
photos
389
followers
50
following
896% complete
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd January 2021 9:19am
tree
reflection
street
rear view mirror
lake
human element
Corinne C
ace
Love this portrait!
January 25th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 25th, 2021
