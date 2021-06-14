two if by sea

the title is nonsense of course... this is not the sea (it's a lake), and the quote is completely misappropriated here for any number of reasons... but... whatevs...



this is a bit of a lucky shot... mostly they were not particularly coordinated in their paddling and it was tough to get both paddles in the air at the same time 🙃



does this qualify as a landscape? methinks i will enter for the minimalism challenge...