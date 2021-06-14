Previous
Next
two if by sea by northy
Photo 3413

two if by sea

the title is nonsense of course... this is not the sea (it's a lake), and the quote is completely misappropriated here for any number of reasons... but... whatevs...

this is a bit of a lucky shot... mostly they were not particularly coordinated in their paddling and it was tough to get both paddles in the air at the same time 🙃

does this qualify as a landscape? methinks i will enter for the minimalism challenge...
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
935% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
I'd say it's a perfect minimal landscape!
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise