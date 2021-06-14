Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3413
two if by sea
the title is nonsense of course... this is not the sea (it's a lake), and the quote is completely misappropriated here for any number of reasons... but... whatevs...
this is a bit of a lucky shot... mostly they were not particularly coordinated in their paddling and it was tough to get both paddles in the air at the same time 🙃
does this qualify as a landscape? methinks i will enter for the minimalism challenge...
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4387
photos
393
followers
48
following
935% complete
View this month »
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
Latest from all albums
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
678
3412
3413
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
13th June 2021 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boat
,
lake
,
waterscape
,
minimalist
,
minimalism
,
paddle
,
human element
,
minimal-20
Liz Milne
ace
I'd say it's a perfect minimal landscape!
June 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close