Photo 3412
monsters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DYUHQm46VI
another run at the door theme... i've done this before, but nothing else is working... i added a bunch of blur to this to make it a bit more nightmarish... not sure if this was a good decision or not... hmm....
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th June 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
wide angle
,
selfie
,
selfie with a mask
,
northy-soundtrack
,
a door ajar
,
52frames-2021-northy
