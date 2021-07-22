Sign up
Photo 3451
fly like a seagull...
hummed to the tune of "Fly Like an Eagle" because ... well... because...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1f7eZ8cHpM
a rather serendipitous shot...
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
22nd July 2021 6:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
seagull
,
flight
,
moment in time
,
northy-cottage
