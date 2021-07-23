Sign up
Photo 3452
can you hear me...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i17mgRK3GX8
got some glorious mist this morning at the cottage...
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4428
photos
393
followers
48
following
945% complete
Views
5
365
E-M5MarkIII
23rd July 2021 7:39am
View Info
View All
Public
View
fog
,
mist
,
northy-cottage
,
northy-soundtrack
