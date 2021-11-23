Sign up
Photo 3574
meditation on space
or something...
just pondering the whole "glass is half full / half empty" thing... along with "the cup runneth over" and "running on empty"... after a while - i find it no longer has any measurable meaning 🙃
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
glass
,
abstract
,
ipad light
,
abstract-59
