Previous
Next
meditation on space by northy
Photo 3574

meditation on space

or something...

just pondering the whole "glass is half full / half empty" thing... along with "the cup runneth over" and "running on empty"... after a while - i find it no longer has any measurable meaning 🙃
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
979% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise