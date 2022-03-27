Previous
eeeeeeeh.... what's up doc? by northy
eeeeeeeh.... what's up doc?

memo to self... remember all the memos from previous years where you swore you would never do this again? yeah... those...
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Nada ace
Hoping you forget by next year and do it again. This has been such a fund series to follow.
March 27th, 2022  
