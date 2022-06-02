Previous
seal by northy
Photo 3759

seal

saw tons of seals... mostly on the ice... and at a great distance... usually while flying by on a qamutiik making it awfully difficult to focus... (the seals tended to be loners - you'd see them dotted here and there by their air holes cut in the ice... and they would dive in when the skidoos passed by)... this little guy was swimming by the floe edge one day and i got a few decent-ish pics... all of which creep me out... something about those eyes!

@aecasey challenged me to black and white nature shots 🙃
2nd June 2022

☠northy

