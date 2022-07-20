Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3807
no way out...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iaR3WO71j4
for the "stripes" prompt for the 30 day challenge...
notes: this is SAM stood against a pattern of lines on my iPad with a mirror on each side...
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
3
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4831
photos
347
followers
43
following
1043% complete
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Views
12
Comments 3
3
Fav's 3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th July 2022 9:20pm
mirror
reflection
stripes
pattern
secret agent man
ipad light
northy-soundtrack
make-30-2022
make-30-2022-northy
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool effect!
July 21st, 2022
KWind
ace
Very cool!
July 21st, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool effect.
July 21st, 2022
