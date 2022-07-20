Previous
no way out... by northy
no way out...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iaR3WO71j4

for the "stripes" prompt for the 30 day challenge...

notes: this is SAM stood against a pattern of lines on my iPad with a mirror on each side...
Islandgirl ace
Very cool effect!
July 21st, 2022  
KWind ace
Very cool!
July 21st, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cool effect.
July 21st, 2022  
