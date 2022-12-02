Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3914
another "guess" shot...
for those of you who guessed "rhino skin" for the December 3rd post - you nailed it 😁
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
2
4
3910
3911
3912
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th December 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
texture
,
guess
,
abstract-69
Peter Dulis
ace
that is really nice
December 7th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
You’ve got some sort of feathers there, but I don’t know whose. Makes a great abstract!
December 7th, 2022
