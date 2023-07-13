everything everywhere all at once

for get pushed this week @aecasey challenged me to shoot something maximalist... who even knew that was a thing?
anyhoo, seems this is defined as a "chaotic image, with a lot of elements competing with, and playing off of each other"...
if this doesn't fit the bill then i'm lost 🥴
it was taken with my iPhone on the wide-angle setting early this morning from the office... i'm on the 19th floor looking down... you get the rain soaked city, the reflections from the office and overall distortion from the raindrops on the window...
(I kinda think it looks like the Death Star or something out of Blade Runner)