Previous
everything everywhere all at once by northy
Photo 4133

everything everywhere all at once

(full disclosure - i haven't seen the movie)

for get pushed this week @aecasey challenged me to shoot something maximalist... who even knew that was a thing?

anyhoo, seems this is defined as a "chaotic image, with a lot of elements competing with, and playing off of each other"...

if this doesn't fit the bill then i'm lost 🥴

it was taken with my iPhone on the wide-angle setting early this morning from the office... i'm on the 19th floor looking down... you get the rain soaked city, the reflections from the office and overall distortion from the raindrops on the window...

(I kinda think it looks like the Death Star or something out of Blade Runner)
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@aecasey - voila! what do you think? does it qualify?
July 14th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Def Blade Runner
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise