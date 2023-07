glitch in the matrix

this did not turn out as planned, but i am not unhappy with the result and, in any event, i haven't time to keep fiddling... it's waaaaaay past my bedtime and i have a full slate of meetings tomorrow...



for today's "word" which happens to be:

0xfffff807ab65000



i am responsible for this monstrosity... it was part of an error message from my laptop after it had a meltdown at the end of June and for some reason it appealed... 🥴

(mea culpa)