Photo 4413
Walk on by…
What can i say…. The bench was taken!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
4
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
street
,
not-jane
,
human-element
,
subway-platform
amyK
ace
Nicely dramatic
May 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love the lines and the framing of the guy walking
May 8th, 2024
