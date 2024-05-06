Sign up
Previous
Photo 4409
Lemme take a selfie
https://youtu.be/kdemFfbS5H0?si=zTTeN_4ofP4vI7wm
Just a bit of street (or subway platform really) from the weekend to start off the week…
6th May 2024
6th May 24
5
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5593
photos
299
followers
43
following
1207% complete
View this month »
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
Latest from all albums
4404
4405
4406
859
4407
4
4408
4409
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th May 2024 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
subway
,
leading-line
,
northy-soundtrack
,
subway-platform
,
songtitle-106
,
street-113
Brigette
ace
So good
May 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot in black and white. Love the lighting.
May 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done
May 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Perfectly aligned
May 6th, 2024
