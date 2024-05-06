Previous
Lemme take a selfie by northy
Lemme take a selfie

https://youtu.be/kdemFfbS5H0?si=zTTeN_4ofP4vI7wm

Just a bit of street (or subway platform really) from the weekend to start off the week…
6th May 2024 6th May 24

☠northy

Brigette ace
So good
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot in black and white. Love the lighting.
May 6th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done
May 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Perfectly aligned
May 6th, 2024  
