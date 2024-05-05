Previous
there be icebergs! by northy
4 / 365

there be icebergs!

for get pushed this week @ankers70 (Suzanne) challenged me to review some of my travel photos and select one that represents the essence of travel...

this was taken last February in Patagonia... and yes - it's in colour because b&w just could not do it justice... i've come to discover that while i infinitely prefer the aesthetic of black and white, there are times when i need to allow the scenes colour to shine through - and that happens most often while i'm travelling...

it was a rainy day and we were on a boat heading out to an island where we would stay at the Estancia Cristina... the person in the photo is someone else on the same trip with us... ice bergs are real and they are definitely BLUE!!!!
5th May 2024

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1% complete

JackieR ace
He's not looking at your iceberg, what was he photographing??

Gorgeous blue ice
May 5th, 2024  
☠northy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond i don't recall... there were quite a few ice bergs, and the shoreline was covered in mist - so basically an embarrassment of riches when it came to photo subjects 🥴
May 5th, 2024  
☠northy ace
@ankers70 - here ya go... i hope this is the kind of thing you had in mind... i really have waaaaay more vacay pics than i know what to do with!
May 5th, 2024  
