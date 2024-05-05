there be icebergs!

for get pushed this week @ankers70 (Suzanne) challenged me to review some of my travel photos and select one that represents the essence of travel...
this was taken last February in Patagonia... and yes - it's in colour because b&w just could not do it justice... i've come to discover that while i infinitely prefer the aesthetic of black and white, there are times when i need to allow the scenes colour to shine through - and that happens most often while i'm travelling...
it was a rainy day and we were on a boat heading out to an island where we would stay at the Estancia Cristina... the person in the photo is someone else on the same trip with us... ice bergs are real and they are definitely BLUE!!!!
Gorgeous blue ice