1 / 365
On the road again…
I know it’s rainbow month, but i have zero interest in playing…. That said, i might (maybe) see if i can manage to get a month’s worth of photos in colour…. No promises though!
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
abducted by aliens
E-M5MarkIII
1st March 2024 6:01pm
truck
,
motion-blur
,
scenesoftheroad
,
scenesoftheroad-65
