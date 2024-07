The zoomies

As i was at the cottage, i did some experimenting with motion blur on the water…. With dubious results…. This is a zoomburst shot of the kayaks on the shore…. It gets completely lost in b&w hence the colour…



Not sure it works… either as ICM of water (you mostly get the result of the movement on the boats and the trees behind the boats) or as ICM at all (does zoomburst count? I think it does for…. Reasons…. But if anyone wants to debate it I’m open to discussion).