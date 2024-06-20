Previous
hiking in the French Pyrenees by northy
9 / 365

hiking in the French Pyrenees

It was all a bit Tolkien-ian…. 🥴

Another one for my push challenge to find colour during my vacation…

(That’s just a random couple who were ahead of us…)
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
KV ace
Beautiful countryside… the stormy skies give it a mystical feel.
June 20th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
solitude
June 20th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Great light contrast!
June 20th, 2024  
