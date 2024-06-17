Previous
Rusty by northy
Rusty

@annied challenged me to find colour in my travels…. There will no doubt be plenty of glorious blue sea and sky shots, but this morning I’ve been admiring this rusted roof over something or other that is below the balcony of our hotel room…

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

☠northy

☠northy ace
@annied - i expect there will be a fair few shots in colour this week!
June 17th, 2024  
