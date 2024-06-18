Previous
rooftops of Begur (Costa Brava) by northy
rooftops of Begur (Costa Brava)

The title says it all…. Posting because i liked it… and because @annied challenged me to find some colour along my travels 🥴
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Corinne C ace
Wonderful
June 18th, 2024  
☠northy ace
@annied - and another one 😝
June 18th, 2024  
