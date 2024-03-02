Sign up
2 / 365
Shopping cart, hydrant and chair
A riot of colour…. (The cart disappears when i convert to black and white)
More abandoned carts may be found here:
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts#comment-901228
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
abducted by aliens
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2024 7:43am
Tags
window
,
chair
,
hydrant
,
montreal
,
shopping-cart
,
trolly
JackieR
ace
Thread still thriving after four years!! And image this has quite an impact
March 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
