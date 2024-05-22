Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4428
This year’s dandy
Nothing to see here….
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
3
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5613
photos
299
followers
43
following
1213% complete
View this month »
4421
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
20th May 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
dandelion
,
bokeh
,
details
Joanne Diochon
ace
Like someone holding five little sparklers.
May 24th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Elegant in a minimalistic sort of way
May 24th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
May 24th, 2024
