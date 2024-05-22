Previous
This year’s dandy by northy
This year’s dandy

Nothing to see here….
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Joanne Diochon ace
Like someone holding five little sparklers.
May 24th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Elegant in a minimalistic sort of way
May 24th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous
May 24th, 2024  
