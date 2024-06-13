switching it up

yes - i've done this before... we'll all just have to deal with that 🥴



at 52Frames this week the prompt is abstract... with the extra challenge of using the Vanoost technique... which i think is kind of what this is...



this is 20 images smooshed together in photoshop using the soft light layer style...



i'd much prefer to be doing something street-y with this technique, and that may still happen... but... we're leaving on vacay tomorrow and i'm only bringing my iPad... i can definitely process in PS on the iPad but working with this many layers is a pain in the a$$ (either that, or i haven't figured out how to do it properly yet)... anyhoo... figured i'd get this done now just in case there's no opportunity later...



toodles!