more paperwork by northy
Photo 4131

more paperwork

sometimes it seems it never ends 🥴

and in many respects this is an epic fail as i was trying to avoid minimalism and aim for maximalism (which is apparently a "thing") for my push challenge... tomorrow is another day...

today's "word" is "your choice"... this appears to be what i have chosen (although arguably it chose me 🙄)...

11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

☠northy

northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1131% complete

Photo Details

