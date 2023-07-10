Previous
paperwork by northy
Photo 4130

paperwork

i am officially overthinking this... 🥴

i did something similar more by accident than by design a couple weeks ago... wanted to try again because (a) today's "word" is "shade" and (b) the prompt at 52Frames is abstract...

two rounds of shooting and a bunch of editing later and i've landed here... moving on for the night!
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
