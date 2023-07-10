Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4130
paperwork
i am officially overthinking this... 🥴
i did something similar more by accident than by design a couple weeks ago... wanted to try again because (a) today's "word" is "shade" and (b) the prompt at 52Frames is abstract...
two rounds of shooting and a bunch of editing later and i've landed here... moving on for the night!
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5221
photos
323
followers
46
following
1131% complete
View this month »
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
Latest from all albums
4124
4125
4126
4127
784
4128
4129
4130
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
10th July 2023 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
paper
,
abstract
,
shade
,
shape
,
shadow and light
,
white on white
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
abstract-74
,
july23words
,
july23words-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close