alien abduction by northy
Photo 4307

alien abduction

or something 🥴

for get pushed this week, @dkbarnett challenged me to do some light painting including a light spiral that fits into the scene...

i really suck at light painting... this was something of a trial run... i'm not unhappy with it, but clearly i need a LOT more practice!!!

10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@dkbarnett - here's one attempt... i'll likely give it another go on the weekend 🙃
January 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wow, I think the spiral light is fantastic!
January 11th, 2024  
