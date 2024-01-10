Sign up
Previous
Photo 4307
alien abduction
or something 🥴
for get pushed this week,
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do some light painting including a light spiral that fits into the scene...
i really suck at light painting... this was something of a trial run... i'm not unhappy with it, but clearly i need a LOT more practice!!!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
10th January 2024 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rabbit
,
silhouette
,
lego
,
light painting
,
bugs bunny
,
light spiral
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
lego rabbit
,
get-pushed-597
☠northy
ace
@dkbarnett
- here's one attempt... i'll likely give it another go on the weekend 🙃
January 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wow, I think the spiral light is fantastic!
January 11th, 2024
