Take flight by northy
Take flight

Two condors soaring over the mountains in Patagonia…
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

☠northy

@northy
JackieR ace
How fabulous! What a sight to witness, such huuuuge birds.
February 3rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 3rd, 2024  
