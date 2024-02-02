Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 4327
Take flight
Two condors soaring over the mountains in Patagonia…
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5496
photos
310
followers
45
following
1185% complete
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
4323
848
4324
4325
4326
849
4327
4328
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd February 2024 12:35pm
two
,
birds
,
condors
,
northy-travelogue
JackieR
ace
How fabulous! What a sight to witness, such huuuuge birds.
February 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 3rd, 2024
