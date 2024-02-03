Sign up
Photo 4328
Mount Murallon…
This mountain face is special because it is granite…. And very very majestic…. It is by the Upsala glacier in Patagonia…
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
glacier
,
patagonia
,
northy-travelogue
JackieR
ace
FAB landscape
February 3rd, 2024
