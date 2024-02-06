Sign up
Previous
Photo 4332
Looking down on the Eolo
This is the last hotel in Patagonia we stayed at…. Leaving from here for Buenes Aires and then for the long flight home…. Definitely a vacay to remember!
(And yes, it’s effectively pronounced YOLO…. No kidding!)
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5502
photos
310
followers
45
following
1186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
6th February 2024 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
patagonia
,
looking-down
,
northy-travelogue
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2024
